Roseon Finance Price Tops $0.0609 (ROSN)

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Roseon Finance has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Roseon Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Roseon Finance has a market cap of $2.19 million and $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00722550 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Roseon Finance Coin Profile
Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance.
Roseon Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Roseon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Roseon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.