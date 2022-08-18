Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Trading 14.6% Higher

Shares of Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating) traded up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 77,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 408,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Roscan Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Roscan Gold Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

