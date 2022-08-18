ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $752,560.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009549 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00235563 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000291 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,990,063,740 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.