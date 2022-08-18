Rockwell Diamonds (OTCMKTS:RDIAF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Rockwell Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDIAF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.20. Rockwell Diamonds shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 287,400 shares changing hands.
Rockwell Diamonds Stock Up 66.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
Rockwell Diamonds Company Profile
Rockwell Diamonds Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of diamond deposits and natural resource properties in South Africa. The company was formerly known as Rockwell Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rockwell Diamonds Inc in May 2007. Rockwell Diamonds Inc was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Diamonds (RDIAF)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.