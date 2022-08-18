Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Holdings Lowered by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,894,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after buying an additional 234,850 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 43,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $886,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCKT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of RCKT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,944. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

