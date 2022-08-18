Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.58, with a volume of 502671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.78. The company has a market cap of C$262.07 million and a P/E ratio of -8.14.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The mining company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

