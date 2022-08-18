ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. ROC Energy Acquisition accounts for 0.6% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in ROC Energy Acquisition were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCAU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000.

Shares of ROCAU opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.17.

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

