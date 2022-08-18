Robust Token (RBT) Price Reaches $5.45 on Top Exchanges

Robust Token (RBT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Robust Token has a market cap of $130,396.98 and $1,296.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for $5.45 or 0.00023317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Robust Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

