Robert W. Baird Raises Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $26.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KRG opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.