Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.11

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $7.21. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 32,392 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11.

Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 300,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.