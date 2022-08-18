RigoBlock Trading 44.8% Higher Over Last Week (GRG)

RigoBlock (GRG) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One RigoBlock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. RigoBlock has a total market capitalization of $252,861.12 and $37.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013509 BTC.
RigoBlock Coin Profile
RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here.
