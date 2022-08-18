Rigel Finance Trading Up 8,220.7% This Week (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded 199% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $730,541.24 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $173.98 or 0.00739600 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded up 8,220.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00716743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance.

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

