Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 44,118 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.81.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rice Acquisition Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

