REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.64

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.64 and traded as high as $33.60. REX American Resources shares last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 103,161 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REX. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $578.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64.

Institutional Trading of REX American Resources

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $194.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.