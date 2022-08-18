Revolution Populi (RVP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,976.00

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $13.76 million and approximately $18,976.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,409.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00067434 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi.

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.