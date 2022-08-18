Reviewing Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) and Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) and Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Terns Pharmaceuticals and Xilio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A -34.79% -33.13% Xilio Therapeutics N/A -91.19% -45.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Terns Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Terns Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terns Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Xilio Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Terns Pharmaceuticals and Xilio Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 192.21%. Xilio Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 953.72%. Given Xilio Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xilio Therapeutics is more favorable than Terns Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Terns Pharmaceuticals and Xilio Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terns Pharmaceuticals $1.00 million 117.18 -$50.16 million ($2.13) -2.17 Xilio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$75.80 million ($23.93) -0.10

Terns Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Xilio Therapeutics. Terns Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Terns Pharmaceuticals beats Xilio Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. It also develops TERN-501, a thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist with enhanced liver distribution and metabolic stability that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-601, a small-molecule Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 receptor agonist program that is intended to orally be administered for NASH and metabolic diseases, such as obesity. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors. The company also develops cytokine programs, which comprises XTX202, a modified form of IL-2; XTX301, an IL-12 product candidate; and XTX401, an IL-15 product candidate that are masked with a protein domain to prevent binding activity until cleaved off by tumor microenvironment (TME)-associated proteases. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

