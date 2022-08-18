Research Analysts Set Expectations for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWMAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 125 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

