Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.77-$4.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.4 %

RSG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $148.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.33.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

