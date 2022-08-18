Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Down to $20.42

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.42, but opened at $19.81. Replimune Group shares last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 39 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Replimune Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Replimune Group from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

Replimune Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 19.79 and a quick ratio of 19.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 157.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 369.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

