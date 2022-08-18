Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Naomi Barnett Sells 4,000 Shares

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Repay Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of RPAY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $24.53.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Repay by 434.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Repay during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000.
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.
