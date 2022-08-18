Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE) Trading 3% Higher

Renaissance Oil Corp. (CVE:ROE – Get Rating) traded up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 1,991,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,292,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Renaissance Oil Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.57 million and a PE ratio of -6.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Renaissance Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renaissance Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Mexico and Africa. It holds interests in the Mundo Nuevo block covering an area of 27.7 square kilometers; TopÃ©n block covering an area of 25.3 square kilometers; and Malva block, including an area of 21.2 square kilometers located in Chiapas, Mexico.

