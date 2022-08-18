Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.29.

RS opened at $194.80 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 389,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,498,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

