ReFork (EFK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,053.00

ReFork (EFK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. ReFork has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $13,053.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReFork coin can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReFork has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,317.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004315 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00129634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00068057 BTC.

ReFork Profile

ReFork (CRYPTO:EFK) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. The official website for ReFork is refork.org. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReFork’s official message board is medium.com/refork.

ReFork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReFork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReFork using one of the exchanges listed above.

