Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

RCON stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

