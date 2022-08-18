Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trex (TREX)

Trex (NYSE: TREX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2022 – Trex is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $90.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $67.00 to $58.00.

8/9/2022 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $68.00.

7/15/2022 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $54.00.

7/14/2022 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Trex stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 965,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,663. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Trex by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Trex by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in Trex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 38,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

