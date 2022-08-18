Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CAE (CAE)

CAE (NYSE: CAE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/15/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$36.00 to C$30.00.
- 8/11/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$36.00.
- 8/11/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$34.00.
- 8/11/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$37.50.
CAE Stock Down 1.5 %
CAE stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.30 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CAE (CAE)
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.