Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CAE (CAE)

8/15/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$36.00 to C$30.00.

8/11/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$36.00.

8/11/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$34.00.

8/11/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$37.50.

CAE stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.30 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CAE by 135.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CAE by 40.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

