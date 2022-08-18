RChain (REV) Price Up 25.7% This Week

RChain (REV) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $68,713.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RChain has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,441.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00128962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034590 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00070463 BTC.

About RChain

RChain is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 675,282,348 coins. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RChain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

