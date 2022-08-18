RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) COO Daniel A. Bergeron Sells 5,360 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,393,653.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at $26,967,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ROLLP opened at $125.06 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.61.

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,677,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,864,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,332,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,944,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,422,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

