Raymond James Trims Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Target Price to C$0.25

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.80 to C$0.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TV. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.10 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered Trevali Mining from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.27.

Trevali Mining Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of TSE:TV opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$2.70. The stock has a market cap of C$20.28 million and a P/E ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Trevali Mining will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

