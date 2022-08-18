Raymond James Raises WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$195.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WSPOF. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a C$190.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$182.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.58.

WSP Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.51.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

