Raymond James Raises Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target to $189.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $181.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $177.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.28 and its 200-day moving average is $149.43. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.26%.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,146,000 after acquiring an additional 125,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,944,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,097,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,301,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,123,000 after acquiring an additional 104,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,648,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Articles

