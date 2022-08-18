Raymond James Comments on Exchange Income Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Exchange Income in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.85. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share.

EIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.20.

Exchange Income Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity

EIF stock opened at C$48.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 28.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$37.79 and a 1 year high of C$51.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.50.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$418,500.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

