Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TCN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.00.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at C$15.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.78. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$12.20 and a 1-year high of C$21.58. The company has a market cap of C$4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.62%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

