Ravencoin Classic Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $316,459.99 and approximately $14,563.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,465.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,851.95 or 0.07892088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00173492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00259033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.42 or 0.00713464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00571730 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005211 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

