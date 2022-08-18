Rahul G. Patel Sells 7,571 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) Director Rahul G. Patel sold 7,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $11,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,768.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Energous Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. Energous Co. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative net margin of 4,120.80% and a negative return on equity of 82.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Energous from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energous during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Energous by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

