Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.85 and last traded at $67.22. 41,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 53,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.56.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.07.

Qurate Retail Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 32.5% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 16.7% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

