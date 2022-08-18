Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.85 and last traded at $67.22. 41,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 53,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.56.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.07.
Qurate Retail Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEP)
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.