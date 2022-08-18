Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QRTEA. Citigroup reduced their price target on Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 3.6 %

QRTEA opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $11.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 75,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 560,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

