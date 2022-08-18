Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) to Issue $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Qurate Retail Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of QRTEP stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.07.
About Qurate Retail
