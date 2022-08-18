Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) to Issue $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of QRTEP stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.07.

Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

