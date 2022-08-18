QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $73.87 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

