Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.03–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.77 million.

Quantum Stock Up 1.7 %

QMCO stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. Quantum has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QMCO. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $47,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,146.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $87,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,962,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $47,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 916,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,146.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,880 shares of company stock worth $146,601. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the first quarter worth $912,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Quantum by 792.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 182,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 91,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

