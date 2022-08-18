Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.34 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $43.40 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $111.41 or 0.00475259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000593 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $452.17 or 0.01928918 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001839 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00239418 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000621 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network.

Quant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

