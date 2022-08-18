QANplatform Price Reaches $0.0125 on Exchanges (QANX)

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. QANplatform has a total market capitalization of $25.66 million and approximately $265,142.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QANplatform has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One QANplatform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,409.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004299 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00067616 BTC.

QANplatform Profile

QANX is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,060,541,666 coins. QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QANplatform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QANplatform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

