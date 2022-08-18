Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for CubicFarm Systems Corp. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CUB)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for CubicFarm Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.85 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CubicFarm Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CubicFarm Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

CUB opened at C$0.29 on Thursday. CubicFarm Systems has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28. The company has a market cap of C$51.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.80.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 million.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

