Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Zealand Pharma A/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Zealand Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($3.53) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.
ZEAL stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $909.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.78.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.
