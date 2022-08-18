Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Zealand Pharma A/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Zealand Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($3.53) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

ZEAL stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $909.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.51% of Zealand Pharma A/S worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.