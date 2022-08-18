Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Albireo Pharma, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.09) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.96). The consensus estimate for Albireo Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($6.53) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.79% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALBO. Wedbush decreased their target price on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

