Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.00-$15.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $352.85. The stock had a trading volume of 500,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,947. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.18. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $367.33.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.