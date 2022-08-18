Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.00-$15.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Public Storage Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $352.85. The stock had a trading volume of 500,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,947. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.18. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 68.14%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
Read More
