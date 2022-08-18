Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.0 %

PEG opened at $68.81 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,108 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

