Public Index Network Market Capitalization Reaches $249,992.35 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $249,992.35 and approximately $43.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00035956 BTC.
Public Index Network Profile
Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
