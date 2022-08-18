Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.49

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and traded as low as $15.20. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 10,311 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Provident Bancorp from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Provident Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Provident Bancorp Announces Dividend

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Provident Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Provident Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

