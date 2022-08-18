Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 935 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.5% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $157.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $309.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

